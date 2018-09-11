CNBC Media Alert: CNBC's David Faber Interviews Discovery Communications President & CEO David Zaslav, and Viacom President & CEO Bob Bakish Tomorrow

CNBC's David Faber's Exclusive Live Interviews from the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12 on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12, 2018 @ 9:10am and 10:20am

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" – From Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York City

CNBC's David Faber will be live from the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM) tomorrow, Wednesday, September 12th. In a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, Faber will sit down with Discovery Communications President & CEO David Zaslav at 9:10AM ET. Topics of discussion will include earnings, and cost synergies post-Scripps deal, among others. Then, in a second CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, Faber will speak with Viacom President & CEO Bob Bakish at 10:20AM ET. Topics of discussion will include what's next for Viacom as a standalone company, and Paramount's turnaround, among others.

Transcripts will follow interviews.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Emma Martin

CNBC

t: 201.735.4713

m: 551.275.6221

e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com