A significant decline in the semiconductor sector is inevitable, says tech expert

The semiconductor sector is due for a significant decline soon — with or without the brewing trade war between the U.S. and China, a tech analyst from CLSA said.

The ongoing tariff battle between the two economic powerhouses has had some impact on demand but there are already warning signs of an impending slowdown, Sebastian Hou, a semiconductor investment analyst at the brokerage and investment group told CNBC at the CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong.

Those signs include a decline in memory chip prices, a build-up in inventory levels and a slowdown in demand from high-growth areas such as data center servers, automotive and industrial, he said.

"In terms of the trade war impact, certainly there is some impact on the potential on the demand side but even without the trade war, in fact, the sector is going to go through this correction because (of) very high inventory across the supply chain," Hou added.

A correction is normally defined as a decline of 10 percent or more for the price of a financial asset.

Other analysts have made similar predictions in recent weeks. Morgan Stanley analyst Shawn Kim noted, after conversations with semiconductor buyers and sellers, that the environment for the memory market has become increasingly negative.

Some experts predicted that trade tariffs could worsen the situation by taking up to 25 percent of semiconductor earnings.

Global semiconductor revenue in 2017 came in at $420.4 billion, registering a 21.6 percent growth from a year ago, according to research firm Gartner. That growth came mostly from the memory chip market where undersupply drove prices higher.

Gartner predicted in January that worldwide semiconductor revenue will return to single-figure growth in 2018 "before a correction in the memory market results in revenue declining slightly in 2019."

Hou's predictions for growth in the market were similar.

"Starting from the fourth quarter this year to fourth quarter next year, ... some quarters, some months, we're likely to see negative year-over-year growth of semiconductor," he said. Hou said he expects close to zero percent growth in the sector for 2019.