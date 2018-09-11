Restaurants

Domino's free pizza gimmick goes awry in Russia after too many people get logo tattoos

  • In Russia, Domino's offered up 100 free pizzas a year for 100 years to customers that got tattoos of the brand's logo on visible parts of their body.
  • Domino's had to curtail the number of accepted winners to 350 after too many people got tattoos.
A Domino's employee preparing a pizza.
Getty Images
A Domino's employee preparing a pizza.

A Domino's franchise owner underestimated how much Russians love the American pizza — enough to get neck tattoos of the company's logo in exchange for up to 10,000 free pizzas.

As part of a Domino's Forever campaign launched by an independent franchise owner in Russia, the pizza chain offered up 100 free pizzas each year for 100 years to customers that got tattoos of the brand's logo on visible parts of their body.

However, Russian diners were all too happy to etch themselves with the iconic domino in the name of free pizza, causing Domino's to curtail the number of accepted winners to 350.

With so many entrants, Domino's was forced to ask customers to cancel getting their tattoos if they had not already been accepted to a master list of participants, as they would not be rewarded with free pies.

Some Domino's customers in Russia are already reaping the rewards of their fresh ink.

Domino's is by no means the first restaurant to offer up free food or perks for showing off brand loyalty.

Melbourne's Cafe 51, an Australian burger joint, offered up free burgers for life to patrons that got inked with one of the chain's signature burgers. Last year, restaurant company 40 North encouraged diners with free all-you-can-eat wings to customers to enter some of its chains on National Chicken Wing Day if they had a tattoo of a chicken or chicken wing on their body.

KFC even said it would give parents $11,000 towards their child's college tuition if they named their baby Harland, after the company's founder.

Here are some of the tattoos that Domino's fans in Russia got inked with to get their free pies:

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DPZ
---