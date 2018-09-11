A major national committee dedicated to electing Republicans in the Senate is apparently sounding the alarm to donors about the race for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's seat, CNBC has learned.

In a phone conversation with at least one GOP donor last week, a National Republican Senatorial Committee official suggested that it may be time for the organization to re-evaluate whether to shift more resources to a race that's becoming increasingly competitive, according to a person who was on one such call. First-term incumbent Cruz is facing a stiff challenge from three-term Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

The person who was on the call spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity, saying that an NRSC representative indicated last week that "they were re-evaluating the resources they were going to put into Texas."

This apparent concern at the NRSC is the latest example of Republicans becoming more aware that the seat has turned from historically being an easy win for their party to one which may flip in favor of the Democrats. Cruz's seat has been held by a Republican since 1993, but President Donald Trump only won the state by nine points during the 2016 presidential election. Cruz defeated his Democratic challenger by about 16 percentage points in 2012.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate. They're trying to prevent Democrats from flipping any seats in the chamber while looking to expand their majority by defeating Democratic incumbents in West Virginia, Missouri, Florida, Indiana and Wisconsin.

A separate NRSC official, who declined to be named, denied that an official spoke to a donor last week about shifting their resources in Texas. But this official did not refute the idea that the committee would continue keeping an eye on the race as the election nears.

"That is not new. [Democratic Sen. Chuck] Schumer has said since last year that the path to the majority is through Texas and Tennessee, so it would be political malpractice not to take that seriously," this official said.

The NRSC largely helps Republicans get elected primarily through fundraising assistance and is chaired by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

Catherine Fraizer, a spokeswoman for the Cruz campaign, said in an earlier interview that the campaign welcomes outside support. She did not, however, return follow-up phone calls about the chance that that NRSC could be jumping into the race.

A spokesperson for O'Rourke did not return requests for comment.