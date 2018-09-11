Shape your destiny by harnessing the power of intention at work 

We all have professional goals and desires. But to get what you want at work you need to harness the creative power that fulfills those desires and needs. You need to follow the law of intention.

When you set your heart on something, the universe has a way of aligning to this vision. You'll begin become more conscious of your actions, which will guide you to the realization of that which you desire. This phenomenon is what is known as the "law of intention and desire." And it's something you can use to great effect while you pursue your professional career.

Here is a three-step method for how you can use the law of intention at work.

First, determine your intention. Make a list of everything you want or desire in your professional career. Maybe it's a promotion, more flexibility, a better commute, or a more positive work environment. After you make the list, circle the thing that you most desire. This is a simple and powerful act of setting your intention because it's only after you know what you want that you can start moving in this direction. Your intention is a seed of desire and potentiality. It will grow into more thoughts, ideas and actions.

Second, focus on your intention. After you have selected what you most desire, write it down again and put it in a place that you see frequently – like your desk or bulletin board. You can even close your eyes for a few seconds every day and say the intention to yourself, like a personal mantra. This will keep you continually focused on that which you most want. You will be reminded of your intentions, and everything else will simply fade away from your mind and actions.

Third, detach from the result. This is the most counterintuitive step because it means you have to let go of your intention. After you have determined your intention, you will start moving toward making it happen. You have made up your mind and act accordingly. What else can you do? If you don't get what you want, that's okay because the universe will unfold and present you more options and opportunities. You don't know the larger plan and you have done everything you can to turn your aspirations into realities. Working toward your goals will make you more satisfied that you took some action and didn't wait for something to happen. And by detaching you will realize that the process – not the outcome – is a reward in itself.



When you are conscious and deliberate about setting your intentions, you will notice how the world around you will change according to your vision.

Commentary by Deepak Chopra and Kabir Sehgal. Chopra is the founder of The Chopra Foundation, co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Sehgal is a New York Times bestselling author, former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner, and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal are creators of Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.

