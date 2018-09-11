Elon Musk is "as lucid and capable as he has ever been," SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said at a satellite conference in Paris, Bloomberg News reported.

"[He] is a brilliant man," Shotwell said Tuesday, according to the report. "I wish people would not focus on triviality."

Musk remains firmly in the public eye after a tumultuous month of announcements and appearances: He launched his auto company Tesla into controversy with a take-private tweet on Aug. 7 and appeared to smoke weed during a Sept. 6 podcast. The Air Force has begun looking into the latter situation, telling CNBC in a statement Sept. 7 the military "will need time to determine the facts and the appropriate process to handle the situation." It is unclear whether a formal investigation will be launched by the Air Force.