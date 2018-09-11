Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Sprint stock dipped as much as 1.8 percent in after-hours trading after the Federal Communications Commission released a letter pausing the transaction clock for the proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

"Additional time is necessary to allow for thorough staff and third-party review of newly-submitted and anticipated modeling," the FCC said in the letter.

T-Mobile shares edged slightly higher in late trading.

Gilead shares rose over 2 percent in the extended session after its arthritis drug achieved its goals in a new study. The drug, filgotinib, is being developed along with Belgium-based Galapagos RV to tread rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Farmer Bros. stock fell about 2 percent in after-hours trading following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The coffee company reported $149.5 million in revenue, less than the $152.6 million analysts expected, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.