The 10 best US cities for millennials to save money 

Some millennials are managing to put money away. A 2018 Bank of America survey found that one in six millennials now have $100,000 or more in savings. However, most young people have far less than that. The financial website GOBankingRates found that 67 percent of them have less than $1,000 in saved and 46 percent have nothing saved at all. Well over half would struggle to cover the cost of an emergency.

According to former CNBC host, best-selling and financial advisor Suze Orman, you should aim to have at least six, and ideally eight to 12, months of savings in an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses. Other experts recommend saving 25 percent of your overall gross pay in your 20s, having saved the equivalent of your annual salary by age 30 and having saved about twice your annual salary by age 35.

The first step to increase your savings is to set a savings goal, says Bankrate, "but be realistic. You're not going to hit, say, $25,000 in one year, or even two. It'll take years to reach your goal." So set up a manageable system to help get you there. "Dedicate 5 to 10 percent of each paycheck to a high-yielding savings account. Look to cut down on your biggest costs," and be aware of how you're spending your money.

Here are some more tips to help you get started.

