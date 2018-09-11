25. Employment Hero

Global headcount: 115

Headquarters: Sydney

Sydney-based start-up Employment Hero launched in 2012 to help small and medium-sized businesses manage their HR, payroll and benefits packages through its free, cloud-based platform. Now, the young business is increasingly focusing on employees and helping them make the most of their work life.

24. Viridian Advisory

Global headcount: 60

Headquarters: Melbourne

Three-year-old Viridian Advisory is an investment management company headquartered in Melbourne. According to its LinkedIn page, the business is built on the principles of "accountability, results, risk management and cash flow."

23. Lexvoco

Global headcount: 90

Headquarters: Melbourne

Lexvoco is a legal services firm that helps in-house lawyers and their legal teams improve their operations and technology capabilities — for instance, by assisting with app development and arranging secondment placements. The young company has sought to turn a famously traditional industry on its head by cutting dress codes, set office hours and billable hour targets.

22. Sidekicker

Global headcount: 65

Headquarters: Melbourne

Melbourne-headquartered Sidekicker is an on-demand temporary staffing platform. Each month, 11,000 "sidekicks" complete 10,000 jobs across Australia and New Zealand for companies such as Uber, News Corp and Rydges. The company also has offices in Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand.

21. KBSS Engineering

Global headcount: 70

Headquarters: Karratha

Based in the small city of Karratha, construction company KBSS Engineering was started in 2012 by its then-24-year-old founder to provide engineering services in the mining, oil, gas and marine sectors across Western Australia. It has since worked on projects as far afield as Vietnam and Venezuela and is involved in employment schemes with local indigenous communities in Australia.

20. Lendi

Global headcount: 362

Headquarters: Sydney

Six-year-old online loan broker Lendi has experienced a recent surge in employment, employing 287 of its 362 staff in the last 12 months. To ensure staff feel at home when they join the fast-growing business, the company provides them with a questionnaire in advance and greets them on their first day to their favorite drink and treat and a gift voucher relating to their preferred hobby.

19. LegalVision Australia

Global headcount: 105

Headquarters: Sydney

Virtual law firm LegalVision Australia was founded in 2012 to shake up the traditional legal services industry. In an effort to make legal advice more accessible, the company requires each staff member to spend one day a month producing advice, tips and insights for its website.

18. e&e Solutions

Global headcount: 85

Headquarters: Brisbane

Advisory firm e&e Solutions works on a variety of business and technology projects, from overhauling an airline's group bookings system, to setting up a 4G system of sensors on a $25 billion gas project. Based in Brisbane, the young business also has offices in Melbourne and Sydney.

17. Tanda

Global headcount: 120

Headquarters: Brisbane

Six-year-old online workforce platform Tanda helps companies integrate rostering, timesheets and payroll systems. The business was inspired by a trip by the companies' founders to an on-campus bar, where they attempted to come up with a better system for the pub's timesheets.

16. PrimeQ

Global headcount: 136

Headquarters: Adelaide

Adelaide-headquartered PrimeQ is a consultancy business specializing in Oracle computing systems across Australia and New Zealand. Having grown steadily since launch in 2015, the company hopes to get to 200 staff by the year end.

15. Neds

Global headcount: 135

Headquarters: Adelaide

Online gambling platform Neds has grown rapidly since its launch last year. It is the latest pet project from serial entrepreneur and ex-Ladbrokes Australia CEO Dean Shannon.