Ireland says Trump canceled visit, but the White House says it's not settled yet

President Donald Trump has canceled a planned trip to Ireland in November, a spokeswoman for the Irish Prime Minister confirmed Tuesday to CNBC.

"The proposed visit of the US President is postponed," Information Services officer Laura Durkan told CNBC, adding "The US side has cited scheduling reasons."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, however, refused to confirm that the Irish leg of the planned trip was off.

"We are still finalizing whether Ireland will be a stop on that trip. As details are confirmed we will let you know," she told pool reporters on Tuesday, after the Irish government had confirmed that Trump's trip was postponed.

The White House announced in late August that Trump would visit Ireland "to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations."

The stopover in Ireland would have been part of a trip that also includes a visit to Paris, where Trump plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day on November 11. Sanders said Trump "will travel to Paris in November as previously announced,"

The president owns a golf course in Ireland, the Trump Doonbeg in County Clare. He had reportedly planned to visit his club during the trip, as well.

Almost immediately after Trump's visit was announced, the prospect of the controversial U.S. president in Ireland sparked calls for protests.

Eamon Ryan, the leader of Ireland's Green Party called on the Irish people to "show their disgust and rejection of the Trump administration's policies by turning out, as we did during the Iraq War in 2003, in large-scale mass protest around the country."

Earlier this year, Trump's visit to England was marred by images of tens of thousands of protesters in the streets of London, carrying signs that said "Dump Trump" and accusing the president of racism. There was also an enormous balloon flown over Parliament Square during Trump's visit that depicted the president as an angry baby wearing only a diaper.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.