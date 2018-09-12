10 lessons that took an entrepreneur from a trailer park to multimillionaire status before 30

1. Learn to embrace loneliness

Long hours, regular knock backs and often isolated working can make the journey of an entrepreneur a lonely one. But while it's important to take time out to socialize and look beyond your business, it's also critical to embrace loneliness in the short term for results in the long term.

"Turning down plans, staying in on the weekends, etc. are often essential in reaching your goals as an entrepreneur, and those sacrifices may lead to extremely isolated periods of time, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel," he noted. "The low points always lead to higher ones."

2. Friends and family are sometimes a great ally, but often your worst enemy

Though they typically want the best for you, advice from friends and family can end up limiting you if they don't share your mindset.

"The reason the one percent is the one percent is because they think and operate differently to the 99 percent," said Adams. "Take advice and guidance from family and friends with a grain of salt, but always follow your gut, even if it strays off the given path your family has for you — it will pay off in the end."

3. Everyone is on the same journey

It's easy to look at those we consider successful and think they have it all figured out. But, in reality, everyone faces similar challenges when it comes to their careers, finances and relationships.

To avoid getting bogged down with the pressure of other people's achievements, "compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not to who someone else is today," said Adams, quoting one of his favorite books, Jordan Peterson's "12 Rules For Life."

4. Ask for help

Don't be afraid to reach out to others for guidance, especially when they have particular expertise you lack. That's especially important for technical matters, like taxes, which can create a huge headache for businesses if handled incorrectly, said Adams.