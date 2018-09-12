10 lessons that took an entrepreneur from a trailer park to multimillionaire status before 30

On the road to success, there are sadly few shortcuts. But there are several detours you can avoid by following those who've completed the course.
Jeremy Adams is one such guy. His desire to leave behind his trailer park upbringing saw him set out on his entrepreneurship journey as a teen, burning CDs, doing neighbors' yard work and waiting tables before launching his first start-up, a food truck company, at the age of 22.
A few months later, the young Floridian's business was picked up by former "Shark Tank" judge Kevin Harrington at a local competition, kicking his journey into the next gear and spurring the pair to co-launch a marketing start-up.
Less than a decade on, the 30-year-old now runs a multimillion-dollar portfolio of businesses, including his latest venture, Unicorn Innovations, which helps entrepreneurs build their businesses.
Adams himself is now a multimillionaire, according to a representative.
Speaking to CNBC Make It, the entrepreneur described the 10 lessons he learned along the way.