Apple announced a more affordable version of the iPhone X today called the iPhone XR. The starting price is $749.

The XR features Face ID and a high-powered processor, just like the X. But it costs less than last year's model thanks to features like its cheaper LCD display, aluminum body and single-lens camera.

The new model also has a 6.1 inch LCD screen, no home button, and comes in six different colors. Preorders will begin on October 19th, and will hit stores on October 26th.