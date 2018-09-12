Cramer's lightning round: I'm not the call on how to play Roku   

Roku Inc.: "I don't feel like I have any real right to opine on Roku. I just don't feel like I do, because I thought it was expensive in the $40s and $50s and here it is at $70. It's gotten away from me. I'm not the call on Roku."

Crispr Therapeutics AG: "I don't want to put it in a college fund, it's a 'mad money' idea, but a younger person should be thinking just about something like Crispr. It's very speculative. Swiss company. I do like it, though."

Oneok Inc.: "There isn't any bad news on it. I think it's a buy. I really like that. I think it's a very good yield equivalent. It's a really good fixed income play right here. It's come down a lot."

Prudential Financial Inc.: "How the heck is that stock down 15 percent? That's a good company. [CEO John] Strangfeld's doing a really good job. 3.7 percent yield. I'm going to endorse that."

At Home Group Inc.: "It's too spec for me. I keep thinking about what happened to Floor & Decor. Why not buy Home Depot if it comes back to $200? I feel a lot better [about] that situation."

Iqiyi Inc.: "I'm recommending no Chinese stock right now. I don't like the way the PRC is trying to pop up stocks. And, by the way, if the president looked at all of the junk that they're issuing on the New York Stock Exchange, I think what the president would say is, 'You know what? Hey, China, until you get your act together, we don't want your IPOs.' But that would involve a kind of big chain of think[ing] there, you know."

Transenterix Inc.: "I'm familiar with it, but there is no 'next ISRG' as long as there is ISRG, which I saw was running today. They solved a big patent issue. Just keep buying ISRG. That's the one to do."