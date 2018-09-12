VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Cyclist fired for flipping off the President's motorcade is running for office

A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP | Getty Images
A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia.

In October 2017, cyclist Juli Briskman was photographed giving the middle finger to President Donald Trump's motorcade during a weekend bike ride in Virginia. The photo quickly went viral, and on the Monday after it was taken, Briskman informed her employer, government contractor Akima, that she was the cyclist pictured. The next day, she was fired.

In April 2018, Briskman filed a lawsuit against Akima. She won her severance claim but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed.

Now, she is running for office.

"Today, I am filing my organizational papers in a bid for local office in Loudoun County, Va. Loudoun deserves transparency in government, fully funded schools & smarter solutions to growth. It's time for a change," she shared via Twitter.

The 51-year-old mother of two has worked as a marketing specialist for decades, is active in her local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts chapters and is running against Republican Suzanne M. Volpe to represent the Algonkian District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

"I am running to serve as Supervisor for the Algonkian District where I have worked, volunteered, organized and raised my kids in public schools," Tweeted Briskman.

According to The Washington Post, Loudoun County traditionally votes for Democrats at the state and federal level, however, the local county board is currently controlled by Republicans, six to three.

Briskman tells The Post that even though she now has her eyes set on local office, she still makes time to protest outside of Trump National Golf Club when he comes to visit, which is often.

"If he's coming to my neighborhood," she says, "I think he should see some resistance."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

Jemele Hill: When talking politics at work is worth it
Jemele Hill: When talking politics at work is worth it   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...