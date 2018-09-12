Hurricane Florence prompts airlines to cancel hundreds of flights, cap fares

Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines and American Airlines said they capped some airfares at levels below what last-minute tickets would cost. They are also are waiving change fees, baggage and in-cabin pet fees for travelers who could be affected by the storm.

Airport staff in Charlotte, American's second-largest hub, is checking emergency equipment and supplies like backup power, storm drains, and items for passengers who may be stranded.

Airlines generally offer waivers and cancel flights ahead of time so travelers are not stranded at the airport and crews are not out of place when operations resume. They will also routinely keep aircraft away from affected airports.

Constant high winds of at least 36 knots, about 41 miles per hour, can prevent Federal Aviation Administration staff from servicing radars and radio towers, so some systems could be shut down pre-emptively, the agency said.

Flight disruptions could continue after the storm has passed. The FAA said it could restrict air traffic, including passenger flights, to clear airspace for emergency flights.

Other companies with employees in evacuation zones were also preparing for the storm. Boeing Co., for example, said it flew some of its 787 widebody jets from its factory in Charleston on Tuesday to Seattle to keep them out of the storm's path and suspended operations there.

