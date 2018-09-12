Hurricane Florence prompts airlines to cancel hundreds of flights, cap fares

Airlines have canceled more than 300 flights and added more service to get travelers out of areas that could be affected by Hurricane Florence.
The Category 3 storm is expected to make landfall in North Carolina and South Carolina early Friday, but the storm will affect several states with high winds and widespread flooding, federal forecasters said.
Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it plans to suspend operations out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday through at least Friday night. So far, airlines have canceled more than 340 flights scheduled for Thursday in or out of Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Charleston International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to FlightAware.com, a flight-tracking site.