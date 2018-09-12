Here's a first look at the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR

Both phones feel really fast, noticeably so over my iPhone X. I'm running the iOS 12 public preview, which also speeds things up, but the A12 Bionic chip offers another 30 percent performance boost.

I like the cameras, too. Portrait Mode on the iPhone X is stellar, but with the new phones you can adjust the "bokeh" or the amount of blur in the background. That's something we haven't seen on an iPhone before, either, and it adjusted immediately when I tried it during a quick demo.

Finally, I'm not a fan of gold phones but these look pretty awesome. The gold-colored steel running around the edges really shines, much more than the black does on my iPhone X. It's a little gaudy, but some people like that extra bling.

The Max will start at $1,099, the highest starting price ever for an iPhone. The most expensive version, which comes with 512 GB of storage, costs a whopping $1,449 — that's more than some Macbooks.