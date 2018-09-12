Jamie Dimon says he's delegating more to top JP Morgan execs: 'I'm more like the coach now'

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is giving over more management responsibilities to two senior executives, the Financial Times reported.

In January, the bank announced Dimon will stay in his role for another five years and named Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith as co-presidents and co-chief operating officers. They are, respectively, the CEOs of J.P. Morgan's corporate and investment bank and its consumer bank.

Dimon told the Financial Times he is giving the two co-presidents bigger roles running the company.

"There's a little truth to that," he said when asked about transferring increased day-to-day management responsibilities to the executives. "When you have Tom Bradys on the field, you let them be the quarterback and you can be the coach … In many cases, I'm more like the coach now. That's totally appropriate."

See here for the full Financial Times report.