Jamie Dimon says he could beat Trump in an election: 'I'm smarter than he is'

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made some interesting comments on today's political affairs, even though he's said publicly he won't run for president and is committed to head the bank for the next five years.

"I think I could beat Trump... because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is" said Dimon. "I can't beat the liberal side of the Democratic party."

"And by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money," Dimon added. "It wasn't a gift from Daddy."



Dimon, 62, has often been asked whether he would run for president. In the past, he has said that he while he would like running the country, he could never win an election.



Dimon was speaking at an event in New York where J.P. Morgan was discussing its new program of committing $500 million to boost economic growth in select cities around the world.

