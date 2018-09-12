"For what it's worth, I've been a very long-time Hillary supporter but as Kent [Walker] said, I very much respect the outcome of the democratic process," she says, "And who any one of us voted for is really not the point because the values that are held dear at this company transcend politics and we're going to constantly fight to preserve them."

Google's head of HR, Eileen Naughton, also says that she had heard from conservative employees that they hadn't felt comfortable expressing their beliefs at work, and calls for Google's "largely liberal-democratic" workforce to be more tolerant and inclusive.

Roughly a year after the election, Google fired engineer James Damore after his internal memo criticizing the company's diversity efforts went viral. Google said at the time that it terminated Damore because the memo "advanced incorrect assumptions about gender," but in the process he became something of a right-wing "hero" and eventually sued the company alleging that it "discriminated against employees for their perceived conservative political views." (Soon after, another ex-employee sued Google for wrongful termination due to his responses to Damore's memo.)

The leaked video comes in the wake of a growing backlash against technology companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, which conservatives have charged with having a liberal bias. Each of the companies has denied letting political ideology influence their products.

In general, Silicon Valley tech employees lean liberal, although a strong libertarian streak runs through the area as well. Employees at Google's parent company, Alphabet, have donated $15.5 million to Democratic candidates and causes since 2004, compared with just $1.6 million to Republicans, according to a recent study from GovPredict.

Since President Trump took office, Alphabet executives have joined other tech companies leaders in denouncing specific administration policies that affected their workforces, like an order to restrict migration from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries.

In late August, President Trump targeted Google specifically, tweeting unfounded accusations that Google's search engine was "rigged" to show mostly "bad" stories about him and other conservatives, as well as the false assertion that it had promoted all of former President Barack Obama's State of the Union speeches, but not his.

Google received additional heat from Washington when it declined to send either Pichai or Page to a recent Senate committee hearing on foreign election meddling.

A Google spokesperson, in a statement, reiterated that political bias does not influence its products:

At a regularly scheduled all hands meeting, some Google employees and executives expressed their own personal views in the aftermath of a long and divisive election season. For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings. Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.

Clarification: A previous version of this post misstated the timing of Damore's firing.