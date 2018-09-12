Middle East real estate giant Aldar Properties creates a billion-dollar investment firm

United Arab Emirates (UAE) real estate developer Aldar Properties is spinning off its investment division to create a subsidiary with around $5.4 billion worth of iconic property assets.
"It's another extremely exciting day in the Aldar story, we're launching Aldar Investments, the region's largest and most diversified investment company," Aldar Properties Chief Executive Talal Al Dhiyebi told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.
"A lot of people still look at Aldar as a development company but today we're much more balanced, 50 percent of our income comes from the development business — that's the typical homebuilder and 'build to sell' developer — and then on the asset management side we have quite a diverse portfolio of assets," he said.