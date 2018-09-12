Middle East real estate giant Aldar Properties creates a billion-dollar investment firm

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, one of seven emirates that make up the UAE, Aldar is responsible for many residential, commercial and cultural developments in the region. Prominent developments include its headquarters in the Al Raha Beach development, the Gate Towers in Shams Abu Dhabi on Al Reem Island, and Yas Island's F1 racing circuit.

Responding to doubts over whether investors could be deterred from investing in the UAE, given geopolitical turbulence in the wider region, Al Dhiyebi said the UAE remained a safe haven.

"The geopolitical situation is something that is not new to this region, it has existed over decades and the UAE has always proven to be resilient over that period, and always has been the number one safe haven for investors."

The chairman of Aldar Properties Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said in a statement that the launch of Aldar Investments allowed investors access to the UAE's economy.

"As the owner of $5.4 billion of prime real estate assets, Aldar Investments provides an opportunity for investors to benefit from Abu Dhabi's AA-rated economy — the strongest in the MENA region and from the government's commitment to growth and investment through the Abu Dhabi 2030 Plan."