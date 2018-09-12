Follow Indra Nooyi's example: Become a leader people are excited to follow

Leaders have a lot of power and influence. And people follow the example of what leaders do more so than what they say. That's why it's important to cast the right shadow of leadership.
Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, shows the impact great leaders truly have – things like creating a vision, having courage of your convictions, and unleashing the power of your people.
Results under her tenure as CEO of PepsiCo speak for themselves. PepsiCo's revenue grew from $35 billion in 2006 to $63.5 billion in 2017 and by the end of last year, total shareholder return was 162 percent. She introduced the Performance with Purpose vision, an initiative to drive long-term growth while leaving a positive imprint on society and the environment. Indra steps down next month as CEO, leaving behind a company that is well positioned for the future.
But do you know how she navigated the challenges she faced as CEO? Indra opened up about her life and leadership journey during an interview on a recent oGoLead podcast.
Indra's success is rooted in the way she leads. Learning from her example can help anyone become a leader people are excited to follow.