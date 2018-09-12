VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Take a look inside this media mogul's $22 million NYC penthouse

Living room
Look inside media mogul's $22 million NYC penthouse   

The palatial Manhattan penthouse of former NBC chairman and CEO Robert Wright has just hit the market — for $22 million.

Bob Wright
AP
Bob Wright

The nearly 5,000-square-foot residence takes up the entire top floor of the Heritage Building on the city's Upper West Side, just steps away from Central Park.

Corcoran Group

Take a look inside.

The condominium's entrance hallway leads to the dining room – with corner views of the Hudson River.

Dining room
Corcoran Group
Dining room

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto one of the residence's two terraces.

Living room
Corcoran Group
Living room
Terrace
Corcoran Group
Terrace

Beyond the living room is the TV executive's home office.

Office
Corcoran Group
Office

"Mr. Wright's a man who's certainly used to a corner office – so he built one for himself here, and it's his favorite room in the house," says Corcoran Group broker Leighton Candler. "He's surrounded by wonderful memorabilia from his time at NBC and traveling around the world."

The smart home's media room has one of the apartment's two fireplaces that turns on with the flip of a switch.

Media room
Corcoran Group
Media room

The condo has three bedrooms including the modern master suite with a stealth TV that drops from the ceiling.

Master suite
Corcoran Group
Master suite

The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee tells CNBC he purchased the home in 2003 – which, at the time, was merely a concrete slab. And after a two-year construction job, he moved in 2006.

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.

Don't miss: See inside a $15 million mansion on the ritzy island where Seattle's billionaires live

Dining room
See inside a $15M mega-mansion on Mercer Island   

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...