Take a look inside this media mogul's $22 million NYC penthouse

The palatial Manhattan penthouse of former NBC chairman and CEO Robert Wright has just hit the market — for $22 million.
The nearly 5,000-square-foot residence takes up the entire top floor of the Heritage Building on the city's Upper West Side, just steps away from Central Park.
Take a look inside.
The condominium's entrance hallway leads to the dining room – with corner views of the Hudson River.
The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto one of the residence's two terraces.
Beyond the living room is the TV executive's home office.
"Mr. Wright's a man who's certainly used to a corner office – so he built one for himself here, and it's his favorite room in the house," says Corcoran Group broker Leighton Candler. "He's surrounded by wonderful memorabilia from his time at NBC and traveling around the world."
The smart home's media room has one of the apartment's two fireplaces that turns on with the flip of a switch.
The condo has three bedrooms including the modern master suite with a stealth TV that drops from the ceiling.
The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame inductee tells CNBC he purchased the home in 2003 – which, at the time, was merely a concrete slab. And after a two-year construction job, he moved in 2006.
Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.
Don't miss: See inside a $15 million mansion on the ritzy island where Seattle's billionaires live