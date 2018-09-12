Ranked: The 6 best cars for first-time buyers under $25,000

Young people may not always be able to buy homes, but they're buying cars. Almost a third of millennials have taken out an auto loan over the past two years, according to a survey of approximately 3,700 Americans that CNBC Make It performed in conjunction with the market research and news outlet Morning Consult.

To help you find the best fit for your first car, we asked the experts at Consumer Reports to pick six models that are both reliable and cost-effective.

Each of the cars has the organization's seal of approval for road test performance, reliability, owner satisfaction and safety. Additionally, each of these vehicles has a list price, or manufacturer's suggested retail price, starting under $25,000.

Below, the experts rank the top six cars for first-time buyers from among the 2018 models.