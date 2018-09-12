Ryanair chief says labor union claims of bullying are 'complete rubbish' amid staff walkouts

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary rubbished labor union claims of poor working conditions at Europe's largest low-cost carrier on Wednesday, saying accusations of bullying and intimidation at the company are "fundamentally wrong."

The row over pay and conditions at the Irish airline follows a series of strikes over the summer months, with walkouts taking place in Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Speaking to CNBC's Willem Marx in London on Wednesday, O'Leary said claims Ryanair had been bullying trade unions in more than half a dozen countries across Europe were "complete rubbish."