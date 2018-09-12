The IRS is warning retirees of this impending surprise tax

When the IRS repeatedly warns you of an impending tax bill, you should listen.

The tax agency has been on an awareness campaign all summer, telling filers that they may need to review and update their withholding at work to ensure they're paying the right amount of federal income tax.

Uncle Sam is now sending retirees a heads-up, too: Be sure you're withholding enough tax from your pension or annuity, or else face a nasty tax bill next spring.

This can be easier said than done.

Once older Americans have left the workplace, they begin drawing down income from a range of sources. This could include Social Security, pensions and retirement withdrawals.