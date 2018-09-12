US Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed remarks 

Investors around the globe continue to remain on guard amid trade and political developments. Last Friday, President Donald Trump said he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs; these would come on top of the tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods which have been previously announced.

Consequently, investors will be keeping abreast of this issue, especially after news emerged that China would seek permission from the World Trade Organization to inflict sanctions upon the U.S. in the near future.

Coming up Wednesday, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the all-important producer price index (PPI) figures at 8:30 a.m. ET and the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book release, out at 2 p.m. ET.

Speaking of the U.S. central bank, a few members of the institution are due to speak Wednesday. Fed Governor Lael Brainard is set to deliver remarks at the Detroit Economic Club luncheon in Detroit, which will look at the economic and monetary policy outlook. Meantime, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to appear at the CFA Society Chicago's Distinguished Speaker Series Breakfast event.

On the auction front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $23 billion in 10-year notes.