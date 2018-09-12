US proposing new trade talks with China in the near future: DJ, citing sources

US proposing new round of China trade talks, Dow Jones reports 10 Mins Ago | 01:20

The U.S. seeking to restart trade talks with China, according to a Dow Jones report.

Senior U.S. officials led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent an invitation to Chinese officials, proposing a meeting in the next few weeks to discuss trade issues, Dow Jones reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Last Friday President Donald Trump said he was "ready to go" on tariffs for another $267 billion in Chinese goods "if he wants," which would be on top of the proposed tariffs on $200 billion in goods already being considered.

The public comment period on the $200 billion tariff plan expired Thursday.

The world's two largest economies have already applied tariffs to $50 billion of each other's goods.

The Treasury Department and Commerce Department declined to comment.