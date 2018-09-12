What homeowners bracing for Hurricane Florence can do now to prepare for insurance claims

If you're among the millions of East Coast residents bracing for the wrath of Hurricane Florence, consider adding this to your to-do list: insurance claim preparation.

The massive, 400-mile-wide storm — currently a Category 4 hurricane — is forecast to cause catastrophic damage when it makes landfall somewhere in the Carolinas.

Packing sustained winds of 130 mph as of Wednesday, it's expected to cause life-threatening storm surges and dump torrential rain on both coastal and inland areas. Once it moves over land, it is expected to stall — which means flooding will be a major threat across a broad swath of the region.