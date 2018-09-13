Alphabet CEO Larry Page has largely checked out from work at the internet giant and is instead spending more time on his private Caribbean island, a new report by Bloomberg Businessweek says.

Page's absence was widely noted last week when a seat set for Google at a congressional hearing remained empty, while Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addressed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But Page's withdrawal was felt among employees and Google's sister companies much earlier, the report says.

Google has been increasingly dragged into the public eye in recent months, as a central player in the fight against online misinformation and foreign election interference. The company has also come under harsh scrutiny from President Donald Trump and prominent Republicans for what they say is political bias on the platform.

Page hasn't presented at product launches in 5 years or done press interviews in 3 years, Bloomberg reports. He's removed himself from the day-to-day and is "bordering on emeritus, invisible to wide swaths of the company," the report says, citing unnamed sources familiar with Page's activities.

He takes on the rare project and appears alongside Google leadership at all-hands meetings, the report says, but he's increasingly traveling to his private island in the Caribbean.

A spokesperson for Google was not immediately available to comment.

Read the full report at Bloomberg Businessweek.