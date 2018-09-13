Apple has hired a top exec from a hospital chain to help run its employee health clinics

Akhtar has not updated his LinkedIn page to reflect his new role. Apple declined to comment on the hire.

Apple has added more than 40 people to its health clinics in the past three months to help it serve employees at the company's headquarters. These include nurses, doctors and care navigators. Akhtar is the most senior new employee to join the team.

Apple's health team has ballooned in recent years as it has brought on doctors, technologists and regulatory experts to help it bolster its medical features on the Apple Watch. On Wednesday, the company announced a new EKG sensor for the next generation of its Apple Watch, will be be released later in the year. For that, it received clearance from federal regulators to help alert people with a condition called Atrial Fibrillation, which is the leading cause of stroke.

Apple's Jeff Williams has described the company's mission in health care as about giving patients direct access to their health information. "Hopefully save a lot of lives," he told CNBC in an interview in 2017, adding that the company is serious about the sector at the highest levels. "The executive team has embraced this," he said. "It's hard not to get excited."