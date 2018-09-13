CNBC Announces Lineup for Latest Future of Work Conference, "Productivity@Work"

CNBC to Host Half-day Summit on Tuesday, October 30 in NYC

Englewood Cliffs, N.J., September 13, 2018 – CNBC today announced the lineup of its latest event about the future of work, "Productivity@Work," which will take place on Tuesday, October 30th in New York City.

Productivity@Work, part of CNBC's new three-part @Work editorial franchise, examines how human capital is best deployed in the fourth industrial revolution, and provides an unparalleled lens into the future for the business leaders tasked with guiding this transition. The event, which will be presented to an invite-only audience of CTOs and CIOs, will explore how top CEOs and thought leaders can balance the needs of the workforce with the rapidly accelerating pace of change and the growth of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Confirmed Productity@Work speakers include:

Catherine P. Bessant – Bank of America, Chief Operations and Chief Technology Officer

Bank of America, Chief Operations and Chief Technology Officer Juliet de Baubigny – Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Senior Partner

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Senior Partner Blaine Hurst – Panera, President and Chief Executive Officer

Panera, President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie – Box, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Box, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hila Lifshitz-Assaf – New York University Stern School of Business, Assistant Professor of Information, Operations and Management Sciences; Harvard University Berkman Center for Internet and Society, Faculty Associate

New York University Stern School of Business, Assistant Professor of Information, Operations and Management Sciences; Harvard University Berkman Center for Internet and Society, Faculty Associate Lisa Su – AMD, President and Chief Executive Officer

AMD, President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Young – McAfee, Chief Executive Officer

Productivity@Work is the second of three half-day @Work summits in 2018, each addressing specific aspects of key workplace changes impacting companies and their employees, today and tomorrow. The inaugural summit, "Talent@Work," programmed for CHROs, focused on human resource management. Later, "Capital@Work," (December 3, 2018 in San Francisco) designed for an audience of CFOs and senior financial leaders, will focus on the transformation of corporate finance and organizational change. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The @Work series will be hosted by CNBC anchors and reporters, and the on-stage conversations will be amplified by coverage on CNBC broadcast and digital properties, including a digital special report available at: cnbc.com/work.

Event sponsors to date include AARP, PwC, and Workday.

To view the event agenda / to learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/27/productivitywork.html.

