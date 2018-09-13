ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT — Under the cover of predawn hours, Secretary of Defense James Mattis disembarked a 20-hour flight from the Middle East at Andrews Air Force Base and headed straight to the Pentagon.

It was the morning of his 68th birthday and by all accounts it was just another day's work for the Secretary, who maintains a demanding schedule.

Earlier in the week, Mattis and his staff began a five-day trip with stops in San Diego, New Delhi, Kabul and Abu Dhabi. He would clock more than 22,000 flight miles and 42 hours aboard planes, helicopters, and cargo aircraft. His days, despite jumping between multiple time zones, began at 4 a.m. and were filled with engagements.