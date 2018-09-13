European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking in Frankfurt after the bank held interest rates at current levels.

Investors are likely to monitor any comments the central bank's chief makes on forward guidance, the eventual end of its massive stimulus program and the health of the European economy.

Last month, the institution warned that risks to the global economy were on the rise amid growing protectionism and the threat of U.S. tariffs. Traders are worried about the ramifications of an all-out trade war between the U.S. and China — two of the world's largest economies — in addition to America's trade disputes with other countries.