"As investors focus more on low-cost, index-based strategies, Fidelity is aiming to gain market share on its platform using its own ETFs and mutual funds and in partnering with iShares. We would expect additional investment styles to be launched by Fidelity in the coming months that are also free," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA.

The new funds are the Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (FNILX) and Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund (FZIPX), which provides investors with multiple ways to gain core exposure to the U.S. stock market. The large-cap fund is akin to an S&P 500 index fund, while the extended market fund — a portfolio also offered by Vanguard — is a complement to the S&P 500, focusing on the small- and mid-cap stock universe.

The total stock market approach that was the first no-fee U.S. stock fund from Fidelity — it also launched a no-fee core international fund — has become a popular choice for long-term investors. In June, Vanguard Group made its own total stock market index mutual fund the default choice for its employee 401(k) plan, removing the S&P 500 index fund as a choice. But both index options remain viable for long-term investment asset allocations and the additional no-fee funds give investors more choice over core allocations. Fidelity noted that the market exposure across the three no-fee U.S. stock funds covers over two-thirds of industry index assets.

"There are investors who are more comfortable with large-cap U.S. stocks rather than the broader total market exposure that the earlier fund provides," said Neena Mishra, director of ETF research at Zacks Investment Research, in particular, investors who like to trade more often rather than buy-and-hold for the long-term. "And then there are others who want to increase exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks as they have done better than their large-cap counterparts this year."