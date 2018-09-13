Google's top fraud fighter explains why it's risky to brag about owning bitcoin

Google's head fraud-fighter wants you to know you might be a much more valuable target than you think.

Scammers target people regardless of how prominent they are, said Mark Risher, who oversees the company's initiatives to protect Gmail and other Google properties against hostile cyber-attacks.

"It could just be a case of mistaken identity or guilt by association. They could be using someone who seems to be low value to pivot toward somebody considered a higher value target, like somebody political in nature," he told CNBC. "Or maybe they saw that you were discussing Bitcoin on a public message board."

In any of these scenarios, attackers can use your social profile or email account to fish out valuable information, or break into your email account to do a password reset on your valuable financial accounts or cryptocurrency wallets.

Here's some of what Risher warned us about.