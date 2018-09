On Wednesday, Apple announced its highest-priced iPhone ever: the iPhone XS Max, starting at $1,099. But even if you want it, you don't have to pay all at once.

Both Apple and wireless carriers offer installment plans. If you purchase the phone through Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, you can make fixed monthly payments and have the option to upgrade after 12 months. Otherwise the phone will be paid off in 24 months.

Here's how the prices break down, based on phone size: