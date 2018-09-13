Jeff Bezos says Amazon will announce HQ2 decision before the end of the year, but not tonight

If you were hoping to hear the winner of Amazon's second headquarters Thursday, try next time.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the decision for the winner of the company's second headquarters will not be announced Thursday during his interview at the Economic Club Washington D.C.

"The answer is very simple," Bezos told David Rubenstein, the president of the Economic Club of Washington D.C. and the cofounder of the Carlyle Group. "We will answer the decision before the end of the year."

Bezos reiterated that his team at Amazon is "working hard" to choose the final winner of HQ2, but declined to share further information on the process. The company previously announced 20 finalists, including Washington D.C., northern Virginia, and Montgomery Country, Maryland.

"We will get there," he said.