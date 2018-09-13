Why McDonald's and Burger King flopped in Vietnam 

The fast food industry thrives in most of the world. Chains like McDonald's and Burger King typically come out on top in the $651 billion fast food industry. In Vietnam, however, the brands have failed to take off. McDonald's and Burger King have more than 36,000 and 16,000 locations across the globe, respectively. But in Vietnam, McDonald's has 17 stores and Burger King has 13.

In Vietnam, a country spoiled for choice when it comes to food, some U.S. fast food chains are struggling to compete with the local competition.

