Modest gains seen at Wall Street open after talk of US-China trade discussion

Futures were higher this morning, but a theme recently is the lack of across-the-board consistency. The S&P 500 has a three-day win streak, but the Nasdaq has been down in five of the past six sessions. The Dow posted its second straight positive session. (CNBC)



* Cramer finds ways to invest in the rise of small business optimism (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said customers may face longer response times to requests for info due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume. Musk said that resolving the issue is "our top priority." The stock was 1 percent lower premarket. (CNBC)

Apple (APPL) unveiled its newest iPhones: the iPhone XR, starting at $749; iPhone XS, starting at $999, and iPhone XS Max, starting at $1,099. It also announced a new version of the Apple Watch with a 30 percent larger screen. (CNBC)



* iPhone prices rose overall, but one model may snare those who sat out 2017's X (CNBC)

The government will issue its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for 210,000 new claims for the week ending September 8. That would be up by 7,000 from the prior week. (CNBC)



At the same time, the August Consumer Price Index will be out, expected to show a 0.3 percent increase in the headline number and a 0.2 percent rise in the ex-food and energy rate. Both of those measures had increased by 0.2 percent in July. (CNBC)

The ECB will issue a statement and interest rate decision at 7:45 a.m. ET, following its regular policy meeting. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will deliver a speech on monetary policy at 1:15 p.m. ET in Jackson, Mississippi. (CNBC)