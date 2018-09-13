VISIT CNBC.COM

Jaguar debuted its first-ever electric SUV and the royal family just bought one — check it out

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales gets into the Royal Family's first all-electric car, the Jaguar I-Pace after a visit to the 'Maiden' yacht on September 5, 2018 in London, England. 
Mark Cuthbert | Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales gets into the Royal Family's first all-electric car, the Jaguar I-Pace after a visit to the 'Maiden' yacht on September 5, 2018 in London, England. 

Jaguar Land Rover debuted its first all-electric SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, and it will be available in the U.S. starting at $69,500 in fall 2018.

But the U.K.-based car company first made the vehicle available across the pond in March, and the royal family just got one: Prince Charles reportedly bought one in September.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales gets into his new chauffeur driven Jaguar I-PACE fully electric car following a visit to the newly refurbished 'Maiden' Yacht at HMS President on September 5, 2018 in London, England. The 'Maiden' Yacht was used by the first all-female crew to sail in the 1990 Whitbread Round the World Race in which they finished second. 
 Max Mumby/Indigo | Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales gets into his new chauffeur driven Jaguar I-PACE fully electric car following a visit to the newly refurbished 'Maiden' Yacht at HMS President on September 5, 2018 in London, England. The 'Maiden' Yacht was used by the first all-female crew to sail in the 1990 Whitbread Round the World Race in which they finished second. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to their wedding in a Jaguar E-Type, another Jaguar electric vehicle.

The car is the newest member of PACE, the brand's line of SUVs, and comes in three types: S (standard) for $70,000; SE for $75,000; and the most premium, HSE EV 400 for about $80,000. All three will be available for purchase in the U.S.

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE features a 90 kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery, delivering a range of up to 240 miles. Drivers can use both AC and DC power chargers (DC is basically a faster method) to charge their vehicle, with zero to 80 percent charge achievable in about 40 minutes using a DC rapid charger (which is found at most public charging stations) or 10 hours with an AC charger.

Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar
Jaguar I-Pace

The car is fast with a 394 horsepower. It can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 124 miles per hour.

Jaguar I-PACE features the company's new infotainment system (dubbed "InControl Touch Pro Duo"): A 10-inch touchscreen integrated into the dashboard uses artificial intelligence to identify individual driver preferences, has 4G Wifi, Navigation Pro GPS and includes Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. There is a separate 5.5-inch touchscreen with multi-function dials that controls seat position and temperature.

Inside the Jaguar I-Pace 
Jaguar 
Inside the Jaguar I-Pace 

The I-PACE, designed to take on Tesla, is somewhere between Tesla's entry level Model 3 (which costs around $55,000) and Tesla Model S and X (around $100,000), according to USA Today.

Inside the Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar
Inside the Jaguar I-Pace

With five full seats, the SUV has a sleek angular shape, and there is plenty of room for front and rear passengers. The rear has a hatch for cargo space for things like sports gear or groceries.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

You can build your own car by paying for extras. For instance, for premium metallic paint instead of the standard solid paint, you can upgrade for $1,175. Leather seats start at $2,255 and a Head-Up display that projects your speed and the area's speed limit in the windshield as you drive is $970.

These are the best tips to follow when selling your car
