Jaguar debuted its first-ever electric SUV and the royal family just bought one — check it out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived to their wedding in a Jaguar E-Type, another Jaguar electric vehicle.

The car is the newest member of PACE, the brand's line of SUVs, and comes in three types: S (standard) for $70,000; SE for $75,000; and the most premium, HSE EV 400 for about $80,000. All three will be available for purchase in the U.S.

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE features a 90 kWh (kilowatt-hour) battery, delivering a range of up to 240 miles. Drivers can use both AC and DC power chargers (DC is basically a faster method) to charge their vehicle, with zero to 80 percent charge achievable in about 40 minutes using a DC rapid charger (which is found at most public charging stations) or 10 hours with an AC charger.