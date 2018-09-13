'Super Mario Bros.' debuted 33 years ago — here's how Mario accidentally became a gaming superstar

In fact, the game's titular character — Mario, a mustachioed plumber in overalls and a red cap — went on to become Nintendo's unofficial mascot, appearing in more than 200 different video game properties, from "Mario Kart" to "Mario Party," and making the company's large portfolio of Mario-themed games the best-selling video game franchise ever.

But, if the Nintendo game designer who first created Mario had his way, the character might never have existed — or, at least, he would have been very different.

Legendary video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto ("Donkey Kong," "The Legend of Zelda," "Star Fox") actually first created the Mario character to be the protagonist of "Donkey Kong," the 1981 arcade game where a carpenter tries to rescue his girlfriend from a giant ape who was Mario's pet. (Mario didn't become a plumber until four years later, when Miyamoto decided that Mario's profession should better match the green pipes and sewer settings of the "Mario Bros." franchise.)

Miyamoto, an artist who had been hired at Nintendo four years earlier for his skills as a toymaker, was tasked with coming up with a new arcade game to replace Nintendo's failed 1980 title "Radar Scope," according to a 2010 profile of Miyamoto in The New Yorker. Miyamoto wanted to create a game based on the iconic cartoon sailor Popeye, but Nintendo wasn't able to land the rights to those characters, so the artist had to come up with a new idea.