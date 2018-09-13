Tepper says he's still 'very, very long' Micron's stock

Appaloosa Management's David Tepper is big believer in Micron.

The investor said he's still "very, very long" the chipmaker's shares on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Thursday.

Micron shares rose after hedge fund manager's comment and are up 6 percent Thursday.

From inception in 1993 Tepper's hedge fund generated gross annual returns of more than 30 percent, according to a source familiar with the firm's returns. Appaloosa Management has approximately $14 billion of assets under management.

The billionaire investor is also the owner of the National Football League team Carolina Panthers.

