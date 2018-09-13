The Apple Watch got a heart health upgrade: Here's what it means for you

Your Apple Watch is getting a medical upgrade.

Apple announced on Wednesday that the next version of its watch will have an electrocardiogram sensor, which means users will be able to monitor heart activity and identify some potential abnormalities and health issues.

What does that mean and why should you care?

If you're not in the medical field, the announcement may have left you with more questions than answers. As your resident health-technology reporter, I'll do my best to clear a few things up.