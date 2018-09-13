The Carolinas batten down for ferocious Florence

Hurricane Florence's winds may have weakened to 105 mph, but the monster storm lurked off the Carolina coast and threatened to dump torrents of rain and catastrophic flooding to a region that's home to 10 million people.

More than 1.5 million people have been told to leave parts of Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia.

The following are images of residents preparing for the colossal storm, which was expected to make landfall by Friday morning.

Image above: A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic in a west-northwesterly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, Sept. 12, 2018.