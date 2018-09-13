The Carolinas batten down for ferocious Florence

A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12, 2018.
NASA | Reuters

Hurricane Florence's winds may have weakened to 105 mph, but the monster storm lurked off the Carolina coast and threatened to dump torrents of rain and catastrophic flooding to a region that's home to 10 million people.

More than 1.5 million people have been told to leave parts of Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia.

The following are images of residents preparing for the colossal storm, which was expected to make landfall by Friday morning.

  • 'Looters will be shot'

    Doug Lewis (L) and Chris Williams use plywood to cover the windows of Knuckleheads bar in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Wednesday as they try to protect the business ahead Hurricane Florence's landfall.

    Doug Lewis (L) and Chris Williams use plywood with the words 'Looters will be shot' to cover the windows of Knuckleheads bar as they try to protect the business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. 
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • The President is briefed

    President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with FEMA Administrator Brock Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

    President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with FEMA Administrator Brock Long and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the Oval Office September 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. 
    Win McNamee | Getty Images

  • Need backup

    Employees help a customer load a portable generator into a pickup truck at a Home Depot in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

    Employees assist a customer load a portable generator into a pickup truck at a Home Depot Inc. location ahead of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. 
    Charles Mostoller | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Bagging up

    Dave Collins of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, shovels sand into a bag on Tuesday while the coastal area prepares for Florence.

    Local resident Dave Collins shovels sand into a bag while the coastal area is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. 
    Mark Wilson | Getty Images

  • Hurricane survivor

    Al Brookins of Haverlock, North Carolina, poses in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday in a T-shirt that lists hurricanes he has lived through.

    Al Brookins of Haverlock, North Carolina, poses with his shirt that lists some of the previoius hurricanes he has lived through while taking a stroll on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. 
    Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

  • Surf's up

    A surfer in Wrightsville Beach rides the wave as Hurricane Florence churns in the Atlantic on Wednesday.

    A surfer enjoys the surf as Hurricane Florence churns in the Atlantic on September 12, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, NC. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Ricky Carioti | The Washington Post | Getty Images

  • Empty shelves

    A store's bread shelves are left bare Tuesday as people stock up on food in Myrtle Beach.

    A store's bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • Finding shelter

    People line up to enter a hurricane shelter at Trask Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

    People line up to enter a hurricane shelter at Trask Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 11, 2018. 
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

  • Raging waves

    Waves crash around the Oceana Pier as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence begin to affect the coast in Atlantic Beach on Thursday.

    Waves crash around the Oceana Pier as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. 
    Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

  • Fueling up

    Customers line up to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store in Myrtle Beach on Monday.

    Customers line up to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. 
    Randall Hill | Reuters

  • Tee up

    Jacob Whitehead (L) and Matt Jones hit golf balls into the surf as Hurricane Florence approaches on Tuesday in Wrightsville Beach.

    Jacob Whitehead (L) and Matt Jones hit golf balls into the surf as Hurricane Florence approaches, on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. 
    Mark Wilson | Getty Images

  • National Guard prepares

    South Carolina National Guardsmen transfer bulk diesel fuel into fuel tanker trucks for distribution in advance of Hurricane Florence, in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.

    South Carolina National Guard soldiers transfer bulk diesel fuel into fuel tanker trucks for distribution in advance of Hurricane Florence, in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. September 10, 2018.
    U.S. Army National Guard | Sgt. Brian Calhoun | Reuters

  • Jammed highway

    Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

    Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on September 11, 2018. - Hurricane Florence would deliver a 'direct hit' to the US East Coast, emergency officials warned on September 11, 2018, urging residents to heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic storm. 
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

