These 401(k) funds took a beating in 2008 — and it could happen again

Imagine being two years away from retirement and seeing your 401(k) — which you may have thought was shielded from massive market corrections — tank by more than 20 percent.

That was the reality in 2008 for workers who had invested their savings in target-date funds.

These funds are intended to invest your savings in a diversified portfolio of underlying stock and bond funds.

As your retirement date approaches, your target-date fund would gradually reduce the equity allocation and increase the bond portion in order to lower market risk.

The kickoff of the Great Recession, including a 777-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Sept. 29, 2008, disabused target-date investors of the notion they were safe from market swings.