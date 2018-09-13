UK Prime Minister May calls special meeting to discuss 'no-deal' Brexit

Brexit negotiators want to conclude talks by the end of November to ensure that there is enough time to get the deal approved by all Parliaments. However, there are divergences about their future relationship, including what's going to happen to the Irish border. This has prevented negotiations from being concluded.

Political analysts and investors have become particularly worried about the prospects of a no-deal over the summer, following several comments from U.K. officials, including the Governor of the Bank of England. Mark Carney who said in early August that the risk of a no-deal is "uncomfortably high."

The sterling has lost nearly 10 percent of its value against the dollar since Brexit. The currency has seen a lot of volatility since the referendum vote on June 23. While the initial moves were dramatic, plunging from the highs of $1.50 to a 31-year low of $1.32, the pound continues to remain under pressure at current levels of $1.30.

Despite the preparations for a no-deal, both the U.K. and the EU are still saying they are working towards a deal. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in his State of the Union address on Wednesday said that the EU stands ready to work "day and night" to find an agreement with the U.K. over Brexit.

However, Juncker also warned that the U.K. needs to be reasonable. "But we also ask the British government to understand that someone who leaves the Union cannot be in the same privileged position as a member State," he said.

Meanwhile, Brexit chief Raab told the BBC Thursday morning that Brexit talks will be intensified over the coming weeks and that he is confident that a deal will be achieved.