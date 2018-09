Trade disputes continue to rock market sentiment around the globe. News emerged Wednesday that the U.S. was seeking to reignite trade discussions with China. Sources familiar with the negotiations told CNBC that the States was in the early stages of proposing a new round of trade talks with China in the near future.

This comes after a week of turmoil that saw China seeking permission from the World Trade Organization to inflict sanctions on the U.S., and President Donald Trump stating that he was "ready to go" on hitting China with additional tariffs. Consequently, an air of cautiousness lingers for markets around the world.

Elsewhere, central banking news will likely keep bond investors busy Thursday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at a Mississippi Council of Economic Education event in Jackson, Mississippi. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to appear at the Dallas Business Club in Texas.

Overseas, the European Central Bank will hold another Governing Council meeting and press conference on Thursday, with the bank widely expected to stick to its current monetary policy stance. Elsewhere, the Bank of England will publish its minutes from its Monetary Policy Committee meeting.