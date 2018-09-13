Workers are quitting at the highest rate since 2001, and the reason might surprise you

Here's the future Jeff Bezos saw for himself at 80, if he didn't found Amazon at 30 5:18 PM ET Tue, 21 Nov 2017 | 02:09

The one exception, he notes, is if workers get promoted. But employees now are actually less likely to get promoted internally than they were before the financial crisis.

"One of the big things that happened during the global financial crisis is that organizations pulled out all sorts of layers middle management, which actually makes it harder to get promoted," says Kropp. "Simply put, there are fewer opportunities to get promoted."

And it's not just antsy Millennials who are packing up their cubicles. Some of the biggest increases in quit rates are among older, more experienced, workers.

"Younger employees have always quit at a higher rate. That was true when Gen Xers were in their 20s. That was true when Boomers were in their 20s. That's just a fact," explains Kropp. "What's interesting, is that we are now seeing employees who are more established in their careers also quitting at higher rates."

The incentives to quit apply to workers of all age groups, he says. "The reason people are quitting today is because the labor market is so competitive that the only way they can get a significant increase in income is by quitting and going to another job."

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that this logic can be simplified further. Welch tells CNBC Make It that before putting in your two-weeks' notice, you should ask yourself, "When was the last time I did something at work for the first time?"

If you haven't been given a new promotion, a new opportunity or a chance to learn something new in recent memory, then it is time to leave.

"The facts are: Be growing, or get going," she says.

