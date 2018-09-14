Alex Jones' 5 most disturbing and ridiculous conspiracy theories

After years of public pressure, the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was recently largely barred from the world's largest social media platforms.

Jones has spent more than two decades developing his own kind of shocking and dangerous brand of storytelling, including calling the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks an "inside job" perpetrated by the U.S. government. He and his followers pass off these narratives as truth-telling, despite lacking sufficient evidence. Thanks to sales of his dubious nutritional products, Jones has turned his venture into a lucrative business model, earning more than $20 million in revenues annually in recent years, according to court documents.

Now, however, Jones, 44, faces a reckoning, as many of the platforms that drove his success — most notably YouTube — have cut him off. The media emperor who President Donald Trump once said had an "amazing" reputation faces the largest setback of his career.

Below are five of his most outrageous and disturbing theories.