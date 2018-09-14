Asia Markets

Asia markets in positive territory despite lingering US-China trade tensions

  • Asia markets were positive on Friday morning even while the U.S.-China trade war continued to weigh on sentiment.
  • The U.S. was "under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter after reports that Washington officials had reached out to Beijing to restart trade negotiations.

Asia markets were positive on the morning of the final trading day of the week despite trade tensions continuing to linger.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.95 percent in early trade as most major sectors saw gains, with shipping rising 1.87 percent.

South Korea's Kospi traded up by an even larger 1.25 percent, as major chip manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix bounced back strongly to see gains of more than 3 percent in early trade. The moves among the chipmakers came on the back of Micron's strong rebound overnight on Wall Street, with investor David Tepper's positive comments about the company's future.

Speaking on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Thursday, Tepper said he was still "very, very long" on the American chipmaker's shares.

Down Under, the ASX 200 was up by 0.36 percent in the early hours of trading as its major banks saw gains, with the overall financials sector rising 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 147.04 points to 26,145.99 — a three-day winning streak for the index. The S&P 500 ended higher by 0.5 percent to 2,904.18 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 0.8 percent to 8,013.71.

The gains, however, were tampered by enduring concerns around trade following a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Thursday that Washington was "under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us." He added that the U.S. "will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home."

Trump's response came after reports on Wednesday said the U.S. was seeking to restart trade negotiations with China as the two economic powerhouses remain locked in conflict with no resolution in sight.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.549 as of 8:04 a.m. HK/SIN, off its low from the previous session.

The Japanese yen continued trading weaker against the dollar at 112.05, while the Australian dollar slid slightly at $0.7187, as of 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN.

In oil markets, prices rebounded after seeing their largest single day percentage decline in almost a month yesterday. During Asian morning trade, the global benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.33 percent at $78.44 per barrel while U.S. crude futures saw gains of 0.39 percent to settle at $68.85 a barrel.

Here's a look at the economic data ahead:

  • China — Industrial production, fixed asset investment, retail sales at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN

— Reuters contributed to this report.

