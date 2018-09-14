Asia markets in positive territory despite lingering US-China trade tensions

Asia markets were positive on the morning of the final trading day of the week despite trade tensions continuing to linger.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.95 percent in early trade as most major sectors saw gains, with shipping rising 1.87 percent.

South Korea's Kospi traded up by an even larger 1.25 percent, as major chip manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix bounced back strongly to see gains of more than 3 percent in early trade. The moves among the chipmakers came on the back of Micron's strong rebound overnight on Wall Street, with investor David Tepper's positive comments about the company's future.

Speaking on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Thursday, Tepper said he was still "very, very long" on the American chipmaker's shares.

Down Under, the ASX 200 was up by 0.36 percent in the early hours of trading as its major banks saw gains, with the overall financials sector rising 0.3 percent.